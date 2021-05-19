New exhibit at LRMA: Seven Masters: Japaneses Woodblock Prints

LAURA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art announced a new exhibit on display in the lower gallery of the museum.
It features the studies of seven masters of 20th-century Japanese woodblock prints and represents an art movement that was meant to maintain traditional Japanese art styles while recognizing elements of western influence in their culture.
As the once-isolated nation of Japan began to assimilate into the 20th century, demand for certain traditional handicrafts fell off significantly. Among them were the iconic woodblock prints known in the West as ukiyo-e. Yet what seemed at first to be the death knell of a unique art form turned out to be the dawning of another, as the path was cleared for a new kind of print: shin hanga.
The exhibition, Seven Master: 20th Century Japanese Woodblock Prints, focuses on those artists who played a significant role in the development of the new print style.
The exhibit will run through August 8 and admission into the Lauren Roger Museum of Art is free.
