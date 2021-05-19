NCAA to allow 100% attendance in baseball, softball championships

STARKVILE, Miss. (WLBT) - The NCAA will to allow full capacity at baseball and softball championships this year.
The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball.
The new guidance will also mean masks and physical distancing will not be required unless by local mandates.
“The effectiveness and prevalence of vaccinations in our country have allowed the Medical Advisory Group to provide this guidance that has tremendous impact on student-athletes, coaches and fans attending NCAA championships,” NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hainline said. “It’s still important for anyone attending championships to remember common sense measures like hand washing, hand sanitization and proper etiquette when coughing or sneezing.”
This could prove significant in Mississippi, where Starkville, Hattiesburg and Oxford are all candidates to host tournaments this year.
NCAA previously said it would limit capacity at championship games, but has reversed course.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.