Miss. senators oppose Biden’s efforts to direct tax money to abortion providers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The president’s efforts to direct tax dollars to abortion providers is getting push back from a host of Republicans, including two from the Magnolia State.
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) joined 32 colleagues in opposition to the Biden administration’s efforts.
The Biden administration wants to overturn Trump’s 2019 Protect Life Rule that restricted using tax dollars for abortion providers, but the lawmakers signed a letter urging Health and Human Services to withdraw Biden’s proposed rule.
“Abortion is not family planning; it is family destruction,” the letter said. “This principle is enshrined in Title X’s authorization in section 1008 of the Public Health Service Act. The proposed rule defies the law and would siphon tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in Title X funding towards Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry, to the detriment of American taxpayers, the consciences of health care providers, and the lives of unborn children.”
Biden’s proposed rule would also eliminate requirements for physical and financial separation from abortion, allowing Title X funds to support abortion as a method of family planning, contrary to law.
About a month ago, the Biden administration began to undo President Trump’s abortion policies, which was welcoming news for some.
“We have a ton of work to do to undo the harm over the last four years, but knowing we have champions there who understand what needs to happen in the first 100 days is tremendously exciting,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood said in an NBC interview.
To read the proposed rule to the Title X family planning program, click here.
To read the full letter, click here.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.