Metro Narcotics, U.S. Marshals capture fugitive; drugs, guns seized

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Metro Narcotics Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force captured a wanted man Wednesday and seized drugs, guns and cash.
Tabrakus Mark was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for escape, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark now faces pending charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
MDOC took custody of Mark and transported him from the scene.
According to the MDOC website, Mark was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in Forrest County. He was sentenced to five years in prison on March 30, 2021.
His tentative release date is listed as March 29, 2026.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.