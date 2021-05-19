Laurel mayor presents proclamation to Miss Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee presented a proclamation to Miss Jones County on Wednesday.
May 19, 2021, is officially recognized as a day to support “AID 4 1st Aid.”
Miss Jones County 2020 & 2021, Caidyn Crowder, started the platform in February. She delivered meals to members of the National Guard at COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Crowder says AID 4 1st Aid aims to recognize the efforts of first responders.
She says she had a special reason for wanting to start the platform.
“My father was actually a member of the fire department for about eight years or so, so I’ve seen first hand of what it’s like to be a child in a family with a first responder,” Crowder said. “Being a part of that really had a pull on my heart to make sure that everyone is appreciated because sometimes the ones that take care of us don’t always get thought about during those times.”
Crowder will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg June 23- 26.
