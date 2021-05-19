Lamar County librarian retiring after 30 years of service to district

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis Middle School librarian is retiring after 30 years of service to the Lamar County School District.
“I’ve enjoyed working with students and encouraging them to read,” Angela Smalley said as she reflects on her many years as a librarian.
Smalley shared how one interaction with a former student, who’s now an educator, reminded her of why she became a librarian in the first place.
“We talked over old memories of him being able to come to the library and borrow books and have library class together,” Smalley said. “It was very special indeed to be able to talk with a coworker who was my student.”
Her last day is on May 28 and after she retires, she said she’s settling down and going to do some gardening.
Coworkers and family threw Smalley a retirement party at the Purvis Middles School library to honor her for service and dedication to the school district.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.