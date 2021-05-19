Hub City man charged in domestic stabbing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged for stabbing his wife during a domestic dispute Tuesday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, officers responded to the stabbing in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway around 6:45 p.m.
Christopher Rainey, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault.
Rainey’s wife, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Rainey has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
