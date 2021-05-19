Hattiesburg woman charged after gun fired during domestic altercation

Hattiesburg woman charged after gun fired during domestic altercation
Kenesha Donaldson was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | May 19, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 9:46 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City woman Wednesday after a domestic altercation led to a shooting.

Police responded to the 100 block of South 14th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman fired a gun while in a domestic altercation with her significant other. No one was injured.

Kenesha Donaldson, 24, was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault after being arrested at the scene.

A Hattiesburg man was also arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor disturbance of a family.

Both were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.