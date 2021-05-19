Hattiesburg woman charged after gun fired during domestic altercation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City woman Wednesday after a domestic altercation led to a shooting.
Police responded to the 100 block of South 14th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
According to police, a woman fired a gun while in a domestic altercation with her significant other. No one was injured.
Kenesha Donaldson, 24, was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault after being arrested at the scene.
A Hattiesburg man was also arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor disturbance of a family.
Both were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
