Girls Empowerment event held at Lillie Burney Elementary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There were more than 160 in attendance for a “Girl Power Lunch and Learn” event at Lillie Burney Elementary School in Hattiesburg Wednesday afternoon.
It was hosted by a nonprofit organization called Blossoms and Butterflies. It is dedicated to mentoring young girls in the tween years between the ages of 11-13. The founder of the organization is Elizabeth Reimoneq, and she says the theme of the event was “what’s in your hands.”
“I wanted them to know that everything that they have or everything that they aspire to be is in their hands,” Reimoneq said. “So if they use their gifts and talents that’s already placed in them, they’ll become successful women.”
The event was sponsored by Community Bank, Newk’s Eatery, Kinetix, Capstone Business Park, Coca Cola, Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg and more.
If you’d like to sponsor an event, you can reach her by calling Magic Hands Hair Salon in Hattiesburg.
