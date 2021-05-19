Fox News seeks to dismiss Dominion suit over election claims

There was no known widespread fraud in the 2020 election, a fact that a range of election officials across the country — and even Trump’s attorney general, William Barr — has confirmed. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states that Biden won, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies were dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which has three Trump-nominated justices.