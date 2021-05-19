East Jones Elementary teacher wins Golden Apple Award

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Our final WDAM 7 and TEC Golden Apple Award Winner for this school year is Dina Martin, who teaches fourth and fifth graders at East Jones Elementary.
Tuesday afternoon, East Jones Elementary students and teachers waited to surprise Martin inside the library. They shared that Martin is a patient teacher who is like a mom to her students and adored by faculty and staff.
When Martin finally walked into the library, she was met with cheers and hugs and the news that she won the Golden Apple Award.
“I’m overwhelmed, and I thank all of y’all cause y’all know how I feel about all my teachers,” Martin said. “I love all of y’all very much and my babies, too. Every morning I see them, and I tell them to have a great day because it’s all about you guys that’s what we are here for.”
Martin said she tries to instill the intangible into her students.
“I feel like God put me here for a purpose to help each and every one of them to grow spiritually and educationally,” Martin said. “They’re like my own children, I love them just like I love my own.”
Martin showed us that her philosophy of kindness and love aren’t just words. She took the time to go around the entire room to hug and thank every student and teacher.
