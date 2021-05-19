Covington Boys & Girls Club to host first summer program since 2019

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Boys & Girls Club of Covington County is about to host its first youth summer camp in two years.
Registration has been extended for the program, which will be held at four different county schools.
The program will be held on Monday-Friday, June 1-11, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and Monday-Thursday, June 14-July 9, from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Children ages 6-18 are eligible.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
Last summer’s program was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Because of COVID, we will be following COVID protocols,” said Peggy Weary, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Covington County. “We’re doing a one to fifteen ratio per class. We have planned for two classes per site, but we’ve asked for space where we can do three, but, we’ve planned for 30 students per site.”
“This summer, our curriculum will be Summer Brain Gain, which is a BGCA, our national office-approved program and it helps with summer learning loss, has many hands-on activities that help with the curriculum.”
Registration will be open through May 28. The fee for the program is $25.
To learn more about the program go to bgccovington.org.
