Convictions upheld for father, son found guilty in gun shop murders

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A father and son convicted for a pair of shooting deaths at a Pearl River County gun store will remain behind bars.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals said Tuesday that it has upheld the convictions of Michael McCool, 31, and his father Audy McCool, 53.
The father and son were found guilty in the 2016 shooting deaths of a gun shop owner and his teenage son after a dispute over $25. A jury found the McCools guilty in 2019.
Investigators said Michael was the one who pulled the trigger in the shooting that killed gun shop owner Jason McLemore, 43, and his 17-year-old son Jacob.
Authorities told WLOX at the time of the shooting that Michael shot both victims using a 40-caliber pistol. Michael and his dad reportedly went to McLemore’s Gun Shop on Highway 43 in the Henleyfield community on Jan. 23, 2016, to pick up a gun. The shop’s owner Jason McLemore told the customers that the repairs were not yet completed on the weapon and that there was a $25 service fee. One of the McCools became upset over being charged that fee, said police.
McLemore’s wife, who was working at the counter when the McCools came into the store, said she tried to deescalate the situation but both of the fathers and sons kept arguing, eventually resorting to physical violence. That’s when Michael McCool reportedly shot Jason and his teenage son Jacob.
Michael McCool was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and is currently serving two consecutive 40-year sentences at South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Leakesville. He is not set to be released until Dec. 29, 2098.
Audy McCool was convicted of accessory after the fact and is currently serving 14 years of a 20-year sentence at East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Meridian. He is not set to be released until Nov. 16, 2030.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.