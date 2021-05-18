Waynesboro man booked on murder charge after hospital stay

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man who was booked into the Jones County Jail Saturday on a murder charge had been recovering at a local hospital from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wounds suffered during an incident on May 9.
Regenald Davis, 37, had his bond set at $500,000 Monday in Laurel Municipal Court after being charged with murder in the shooting death of Cory Taylor, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Tuesday.
Cox said officers responded about 8:30 p.m. om May 9 to a shooting complaint in the 800 block of North 13th Avenue.
Taylor, 44, was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by EMSERVE to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Davis, who was identified as the suspect in the shooting, also was transported to the hospital, suffering from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wounds, Cox said.
Davis had been treated at SCRMC until Saturday, when he was transported to the Jones County Jail, Cox said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call Laurel Police Department at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.