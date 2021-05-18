Thousands visit Hattiesburg Zoo for expanded Africa exhibit opening

“We limited capacity at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Saturday and Sunday to 3,000 guests each day in order to make sure our crowd management systems would work,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We also wanted to ensure a great visitor experience, which means not allowing overcrowding at our newly opened exhibits. We are pleased to say our efforts worked, and we now look forward to admitting all guests who wish to visit at most any time.”