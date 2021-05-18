Thousands visit Hattiesburg Zoo for expanded Africa exhibit opening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo had a busy weekend after unveiling its expanded Africa exhibit that features two much-anticipated giraffes.
More than 5,500 guests visited the zoo on Saturday and Sunday, according to Lisa Conn of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which oversees the operation of the zoo.
The zoo set capacity limits of 3,000 each day. It reached that limit by 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We limited capacity at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Saturday and Sunday to 3,000 guests each day in order to make sure our crowd management systems would work,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We also wanted to ensure a great visitor experience, which means not allowing overcrowding at our newly opened exhibits. We are pleased to say our efforts worked, and we now look forward to admitting all guests who wish to visit at most any time.”
The exhibit expansion also includes the addition of a hyena and two colobus monkeys.
The zoo began the $4 million expansion in fiscal year 2018.
