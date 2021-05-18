State’s Fusion Center gets new director to fight crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The crime-fighting center that shares local, state, federal, and tribal resources has a new director.
Commissioner Sean Tindell has appointed Joshua Bromen to oversee the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center (MSAIC) or Fusion Center.
It’s the central location where law enforcement from all levels partner to prevent criminal and terrorist activity.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety says Bromen is a seasoned law enforcement officer with 13 years of service with the Gulfport Police Department.
He received the rank of Commander of Professional Standards and served as the supervisor of Public Information, Community Relations, and the Patrol, Traffic, and Support Divisions. He also served as a SWAT Crisis Negotiator, Accident Reconstructionist, and member of the Gulfport Police Department Diversity and Community Outreach team.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the dedicated men and women of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center,” said Director Joshua Bromen. “I would like to remind the citizens of Mississippi that no piece of information is too small and, most importantly, if you see something, say something.”
