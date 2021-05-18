PRCC president receives contract extension

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College President Adam Breerwood just received a four-year contract extension approved by the PRCC board of trustees.
“I’m humbled and honored by the vote of confidence that the Board of Trustees has placed in me,” Breerwood said. “An opportunity to continue to do something that I love, which is run Pearl River Community College, try to create vision and ultimately, at the end of the day, change the lives of people in our surrounding communities.”
In Breerwood’s first four years as president, PRCC has built new dorms, expanded its science building and had nine consecutive semesters of enrollment growth.
