Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles hosts his first gun safety course

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles recently graduated from instructor school for handgun and shotgun safety.
On Tuesday, he had the opportunity to teach his first class.
A group of five Perry County officials went through presentations and instructions, then made their way to a firing range in Petal to test their skills.
The class started with dry runs with no ammo, then moved to live rounds as Nobles felt they were ready to move on.
“This is a great opportunity to give back, and I love my sheriff’s department. I love Perry County, the citizens of Perry County,” Nobles said. “I want to do everything I can as a sheriff to provide anything I can do to make the future better for my law enforcement, especially with the world we live in today.”
Nobles has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and is eager to continue to teach his team.
