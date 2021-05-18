New mom encourages others to receive the COVID-19 vaccine: ‘I want to be healthy for my child’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, you might be hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC says it’s safe to get the shot and one local gynecologist is answering common questions and concerns pregnant patients are having.
Meet Jauna Wilson and her new baby, Emory. She knows firsthand how COVID can take a toll on pregnant women. She contracted the virus late last year.
”I was afraid my child wasn’t getting enough oxygen because I felt that I wasn’t getting enough oxygen,” she said. “Also, I wasn’t able to eat because I wasn’t able to breathe, so I felt she wasn’t going to get the proper nutrients.
After recovering from the virus, Wilson delivered a bundle of joy and was vaccinated. Now she is encouraging mothers-to-be and those planning to become pregnant to get the COVID-19 shot.
“I don’t want to be sick again, and I want to be healthy for my child,” she stated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy can protect you from severe illness from coronavirus. Dr. Jaleen Sims agrees.
She works with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.
”American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, we have released a statement that says no vaccine, none of the three that are under emergency use authorization by the FDA, should be withheld from a pregnant woman or lactating woman,” she said. “We believe that they are safe and healthy and can definitely save a life.”
She says if you are skeptical about the vaccine or are worried about side effects, don’t be afraid to take those concerns to your health provider.
“The most common one is the fertility issue. There have been statements that the vaccine can cause someone to become infertile and it’s not the case. We believe if you would like to have the vaccine, you are more than welcome to it and you will not have issues with fertility.”
Although getting vaccinated is a personal choice, Dr. Sims likes to remind her patients what could happen if they do get the virus.
”They are more likely to be admitted to the ICU, more likely to be mechanically ventilated as a result. On top of the normal mask wearing and social distancing, the vaccine actually just gives an extra layer of protection.”
