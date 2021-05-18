MSDH: Another 600-plus COVID cases added to the daily roll

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases across the state.
MSDH reported 608 additional cases and 11 new deaths Tuesday. Two-thirds of the new cases were discovered between Aug. 31 and May 13 during a records investigation.
Six of the newly-reported deaths occurred between May 14-May 17. Another five deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between March 19-May 10, including one in Jones County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 315,634 and 7,268, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,752 COVID-19 cases and 690 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,604 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,707 cases, 152 deaths
- Jasper: 2,211 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,389 cases, 164 deaths
- Lamar: 6,251 cases, 86 deaths
- Marion: 2,697 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,263 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,630 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 305,308 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,808,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 863,492 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,762,752 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
