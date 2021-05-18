Mississippi Power volunteers donate time to R3SM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power employees donated their time Tuesday for a good cause as they volunteered to renovate a few interior rooms inside the R3SM house located on Buschman Street in Hattiesburg.
Mississippi Power has a long history of giving back to the communities they serve, and the volunteers were busy painting and doing repairs in several areas of the building.
The R3SM house provides a place for out-of-town volunteers to stay while they are in the Pine Belt helping others recovering from natural disasters or other volunteer opportunities.
Adam Schraeder, an economic development representative for Mississippi Power, said this was an opportunity for the employees to help the nonprofit group and had been planned for quite some time but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We kind of had this day on our calendar for some time now, and when we finally got the OK from the company, COVID restrictions have lessened a little bit to get out into the community and do some painting today.
“Anytime we can get out and get our hands on something and do some work, it’s very impactful and it’s just good to get out in the community and all the employees are really engaged and working to do stuff like this more and more,” Schraeder said.
The R3SM building is over a hundred years old and was once used as a boarding house for railroad workers.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.