Laurel reaches single-month record in sales tax

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Laurel received $966,000 in sales tax in the month of April alone, reaching a new record for a single month.
This surpasses the previous record set in 2005, after Hurricane Katrina.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee announced the accomplishment at the city council meeting earlier Tuesday.
“That sales tax goes into the general fund, which means it funds police, fire, streets,” Magee said. “It could go towards a number of things, but it can be used for anything inside the city, which gives us extra money to do the things we need to do to take care of the citizens.”
Mayor Johnny Magee said the city is also on pace to break the annual record for tourism spending in 2021. He added that this shows just how well the economy of the city is doing and the city will continue to strive to surpass records as the year goes on.
