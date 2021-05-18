Jones County sheriff asking for help to find missing person

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking missing person Marquavis McCullum, also known as Mercedeez Chanel Moody.
The last date of contact with anyone was May 7.
McCullum was reported to be headed to Atlanta, driving a 2019 or 2020 model Chevy Malibu, dark in color.
McCullum stands 5 feet, 7 inches, and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a birthmark on the left side of his neck.
McCullum was last seen wearing a leopard-pattern shirt and brown pants.
The missing person report was filed with JCSD on Monday, and investigators have been working overnight to develop leads.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marquavis McCullum, also known as Mercedeez Chanel Moody, is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.