Jones County looking to hire 2 for Merchant Park

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two new jobs are now available in Jones County after a special-called session by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
In that meeting, members approved the hiring of two new employees to work at Merchant Park in Ellisville.
They will assist in field maintenance and be available during hours of operation when teams are playing ball.
Salaries for the two new employees will come from funds already available to be used for employment purposes.
Board President Johnny Burnett said that both positions are now open and will be filled as soon as possible.
“We need two good men that are familiar with landscaping or grass cutting and sodding and raking fields,” Burnett said. “So we’d love anybody to step forward, just come down and see Steve Gray at Merchants Park.”
There is a total of 10 baseball fields located at Merchants Park with several more scattered throughout the county.
