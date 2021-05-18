Heidelberg seniors honored at senior night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The seniors at Heidelberg High School were honored at senior night on Tuesday evening.
The program was filled with many awards and scholarships.
Some students were even commissioned into the Mississippi Army National Guard.
Nicole Heidelberg’s daughter, Shoquada Joshua, is ranked third in the class, and she says that she is a very proud mom.
“By her just being number three she’s making history within our family, and I just wish her and all her classmates the best,” Heidelberg said. “And I wish them well and I just want them to know that the sky is the limit.”
The senior’s graduation ceremony will be Saturday morning.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.