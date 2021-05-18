Heidelberg lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heidelberg will lift its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated after updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Heidelberg Mayor Wilbert Carr says the town will act on the new CDC recommendation, allowing fully vaccinated people to go maskless in public.
“We will follow the CDC on their recommendation because they have more knowledge about the virus,” Carr said.
To best follow the recommendation, Carr said has to know that people are fully vaccinated. If a person trying to enter a city building is not willing to provide proof of vaccination, they will be provided with a mask, according to Carr.
Carr also mentioned that even though the town will follow the recommendation, not all people or businesses in the town will.
“Some of our stores are still recommending that everyone wears a mask inside, but we’re going to stick with the CDC,” Carr said.
One Heidelberg business owner is said he will still require customers to wear masks in his barbershop.
“I’m still going to require you to wear a mask,” said Jamaal Barnett, owner of J.Barnett Products and Cuts. “I’ve been fully vaccinated as well, but I’m not sure my customers are. I don’t want to go through the motions of the carrying around the cards they show every time they walk in the place.”
Barnett also said that his customers won’t be the only ones wearing masks.
“Even though I’m fully vaccinated, I will continue to wear my mask as well,” Barnett said.
He said it’s a protective measure just to be safe.
“I just want to follow the rules and the guidelines to protect myself and other people as well because I want to be a part of the solution and not the problem,” Barnett said.
