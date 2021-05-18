Hattiesburg has record-high sales tax month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a difficult year for business in 2020, a record-high sales tax check gives the city of Hattiesburg hope for its general budget.
Mayor Toby Barker said the city’s May sales tax check reflects economic activity from March. The 2021 check boasted more than $2.5 million dollars, the highest May check on record.
“A year ago, we received the first big dip in sales tax collections with that May check, and so to see us bounce back so strongly, $700,000 up above over last May, is a real testament to our businesses community and it shows our economy has really rebounded off of that,” Barker said.
In the past year, Hattiesburg has completed many projects with the help of federal and state grants.
The city can also expect $13.6 million of federal coronavirus relief aid. Barker is grateful for all the opportunities outside funding provides but stresses the importance of locally generated money.
“Any time you have local revenue that supports the ongoing operations of your city, it really helps you in terms of how you’re going budget and how you’re going to accomplish more in terms of infrastructure and other programs,” Barker said.
Barker said steady incoming dollars will be directed toward the city’s and resident’s needs.
“We know just from talking to neighborhoods and having town halls over the years that people have a lot of things they want to see in our neighborhoods,” Barker said. “Whether it’s more paved streets or whether it’s additional lighting or sidewalks or other projects, and for us having more money than we thought we were going to have always created a good problem.”
But he admits that many local businesses are still struggling, working to recover from losses in 2020 on top of being short-staffed right now.
“Sales tax collections are a snapshot of what’s going on,” Barker said. “They don’t tell the complete story and not every business is doing well right now, particularly when it comes to retail. But to see the overall economy continue to be strong, to see Hattiesburg continue to maintain number two and number three slots in terms of sales tax collections in the state – bodes very well for our economy going forward.”
Barker is hopeful the local money coming in will provide the foundation needed for businesses to succeed. The May 2021 check for about $2.5 million is the highest sales tax collection since the February check of 2006.
