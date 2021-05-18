Funeral services held for former Covington County Sheriff Stann Smith

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for former longtime Covington County Sheriff Stann Smith.
Services were held at the Billy M. King Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins.
Smith died last Saturday at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson after a brief illness.
He had served a total of 16 years as sheriff and had been in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He retired in December of 2019.
Among those attending the funeral Tuesday was current Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins, who succeeded Smith in office
“He started out at Collins Police Department,” Perkins said. “He was there for about 16 years, then he was our chief law enforcement officer here in Covington County for 16 years. It’s hard to be sheriff, and if anybody has been sheriff, they realize how tough a job it is.”
Burial took place at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Collins, with military rites at the graveside. Smith was 71 years old.
