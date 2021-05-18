Chance for showers, thunderstorms Wednesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Overnight, you can look for mostly cloudy conditions with a shower possible. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
During the day Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy weather with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It will also be breezy with Southeast winds of 15-20 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with lows again in the mid 60s.
By Thursday, our rain chances go down to a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with high in the mid 80s. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast of Thursday night with lows in the mid 60s.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Friday with only a 20% chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sunny skies are on tap for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s. Sunny and hot weather is expected with highs in the lower 90s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.