Carey advances at NAIA baseball regional

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
O’FALLON, Mo. (WDAM) - Sloan Dieter homered and pitched a complete-game five-hitter as No. 24 William Carey University defeated No. 22 Benedictine University, 2-1, Monday afternoon in the 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Baseball National Championship Opening Round.
The Redhawks (31-15) got on the board first at Care Shield Field with Josh Hernandez’ groundout driving in a run in the third inning.
Carey scored a pair of runs off Benedictine starter Tyler Jacobson in the sixth inning.
Dieter’s home run to left field tied the game. A triple by Magruder O’Bannon followed by a double from Jake Lycette gave the Crusaders the lead for good.
Dieter did the rest. He allowed a run on five singles over nine innings, walking two and striking out eight, to pick up his ninth win of the season.
Dickerson also turned in a strong outing in defeat, allowing two runs on eight hits over eight innings. He walked no one and struck out five.
Luis Perez had two of the Redhawks’ five hits.
Carey had eight hits, led by a double and triple O’Bannon and a double and single from Blake Freeman. Patrick Lee also doubled, as five of Carey’s hits went for extra bases
Carey is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Crusaders will host the winner of Tuesday’s first game between McPherson College and Central Methodist University.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.