Applications for alligator hunting permits begins June 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re hoping for a new pair of boots or maybe a purse, the application process to get an alligator hunting permit begins June 1 and runs through June 8.
The hunting season opens at noon on August 27 and continues through noon on September 6.
There are only 960 available permits, and a random drawing issues them.
You can apply once in one zone (7 total zones) of your choice. The first drawing is on June 14 at noon. You will be notified by email and will have until noon on June 16 to purchase your permit via an electronic link in the winning email notification.
Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will enter unpurchased permits from the first drawing into a second drawing with the remaining available applicants. The second drawing is on June 22 at noon. Winners will be notified by email and will have until noon June 25 to purchase the permit.
A credit card or debit card and a valid email address are required to complete the online application and permit purchase.
Applications are accepted online here or at any point-of-sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are for sale.
There is a $2.34 electronic processing fee.
