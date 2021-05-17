Work begins on Hardy Street, causing lane closures

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Work began on Harry Street between South 21st Avenue and West Pine Street in Hattiesburg Monday.
The city said the work is expected to cause some inconveniences for drivers in the coming weeks.
Contractors began to mill the street in preparation for paving.
The city said Hardy Street will experience one-lane closures for the next few weeks, pending weather. Traffic will continue to flow.
Some side streets may also be temporarily closed.
Businesses along the street will remain accessible.
The city encourages motorists to use caution in these areas.
The project costs $900,000, with state funds covering $400,000.
