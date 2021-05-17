USM’s Trimble shares C-USA ‘Hitter of the Week’ honor

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi freshman outfielder Reed Trimble earned Conference USA Co-Hitter of the Week honors Monday.
Trimble finished the week with a .500 batting average (8-for-16) and hit safely in three of four games at Florida Atlantic University.
After going hitless in the series opener, Trimble went 6-for-8 in the Saturday doubleheader.
In the opening game, he went 2-for-4 including a solo home run to cap a three-run, second inning that gave the Golden Eagles the early advantage. Trimble doubled to lead off the seventh inning and later scored to give the visitors one of two insurance runs in the final inning.
In the nightcap, Trimble went 4-for-4, including a double and two home runs to go along with a career-best seven RBI – one shy of trying a school record. It was his second two-homer game of the season.
He doubled in his first at bat and then blasted a three-run homer in the fourth to help Southern Miss erase a 4-3 deficit, giving them a 6-4 lead en route to a five-run inning.
Trimble opened the sixth with his second homer and later singled in the frame to drive home his final run of the contest.
In the Sunday contest, Trimble homered in his second at bat, a two-run shot, to give him a team-leading 14 homers this season. He added a single and scored later in the contest. He was good on all five fielding chances over the weekend.
Trimble added a .556 on-base percentage and posted a 1.375 slugging percentage for the week.
Trimble’s award marks the first league “Hitter of the Week” honor this season and first since Matt Wallner captured the accolade on May 19, 2019.
The Golden Eagle have won five C-USA Pitcher of the Week awards – two each by Walker Powell and Hunter Stanley and one by Ben Ethridge.
Trimble shared the award with Louisiana Tech University’s Hunter Wells, while the pitching nod went to Aaron Brown of Middle Tennessee State University.
The nationally-ranked Golden Eagles, who are the No. 3 seed in the Air Force Reserve Conference USA Baseball Championship, play next on May 26 against No. 6 seed Western Kentucky University. Game time is 7:30 p.m. from J.C. Love Field in Ruston, La.
