Rhinehart Square in Waynesboro nearing completion

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rhinehart Square project in Waynesboro is entering into the final stages of construction.
Located on the corner of Station and Court Streets, it includes decorative lighting, benches, trees and flowers along with new sidewalks.
A pavilion has been built and a grand ornamental clock sits in the center of the park.
Fundraising events have been held in the past to pay for the amenities, including bricks that were available for purchase to honor the memory of loved ones.
There is still a need to help pay for six remaining brick columns which will go to support a fence surrounding the area.
Ricky Pittman, president of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, said they are about $7,000 away from being able to finish the entire project.
“The columns are to be purchased, and we’re selling the columns for a thousand dollars each,” Pittman said. “When we sell the columns, that includes the price of the fence to put up, so we have six more to do and with the project.”
Rhinehart Square is being built to give members of the community a place to go on their lunch breaks or simply to enjoy being outdoors in a quiet and safe environment.
It will also be ground zero for the annual Waynesboro Whistle Stop Festival, an event that celebrates the rich railroad heritage of the area and draws arts and crafts vendors from several states away.
The land for the new city park was donated by the Rhinehart family in 2019 in memory of their parents who ran a business at that location for years.
