Perry County School District offering a range of summer learning programs

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County School District is preparing to kick off with its summer learning programs on June 7.
These programs are available for students K-12 and have a wide range of topics, from ACT prep to credit recovery.
“This opportunity is great for them because it gives them a head start going into the new year and hopefully, we can hit the ground running when the new year starts over and be that much more prepared,” said Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith.
In addition to the conventional courses, some enrichment courses will be offered to intrigue the students to learn new skills in departments such as robotics, art and drama.
Smith encourages students to participate in these programs, as they can be very beneficial for students later on.
“The ACT is money,” said Smith. “We really want to push that with our kids so that they can put forth their best foot and hopefully it will equate to scholarship dollars for them down the line.”
Registration forms have already been mailed to the homes of students in the district. If you did not receive your form, it can be picked up from any of the school’s front offices within the district.
