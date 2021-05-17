MSDH: Less than 320 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported just more than 300 new daily COVID-19 cases across the state over the three-day weekend.
MSDH reported 316 additional cases and three new deaths Monday statewide for the May 14-May 16 weekend period.
The three deaths occurred between April 30-May 14.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 315,026 and 7,251, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,739 COVID-19 cases and 689 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,603 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,701 cases, 152 deaths
- Jasper: 2,211 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,388 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,246 cases, 86 deaths
- Marion: 2,696 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,263 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,629 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 303,371 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
According to MSDH, 1,794,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 855,595 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
To date, 2,741,251 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
