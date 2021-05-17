Laurel teen’s killing still an open case after 3 years

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In 2018, 18-year-old Addie May was shot and killed just days before her Laurel High School graduation.
It’s been almost three years and the case is still open. Her family is still struggling to heal because her case has not been solved.
A Jasper County grand jury indicted Dejuan Ladarius Parker for her murder in February 2020. At the time, it was believed the shooting had happened just north of Heidelberg.
But the Jasper County District Attorney’s office dropped the case in November 2020 because it had “received information that this crime, murder, may have been committed in a different county and that information is now being investigated,” according to court documents.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said further investigation revealed the crime allegedly happened in Clarke County rather than Jasper County.
The uncertainty in the case has left Addie May’s family looking for answers.
“I have yet to have the authorities reach out to me, especially since they swapped counties. The [Clarke County] DA hasn’t reached out to me, not once,” said Addie May’s mother, Veronica Rowzee.
Addie’s father, Kevin May, says he is tired of waiting.
“When it first happened, they told us to hurry up and wait,” Kevin May said. “We’ve been waiting for almost three years, and we still haven’t gotten justice for Addie.”
The Clarke County Sheriff Office said the case was passed to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because they concluded the shooting happened on U.S. Highway 11.
All of the transferring has left Addie’s father feeling hopeless.
“I just feel like I have no faith in the justice system,” Kevin May said. “I have no faith in any investigators, period.”
WDAM reached out to MBI to get an update on the investigation but did not receive a response.
“It’s heartbreaking and confusing because I feel like justice is not being served,” Rowzee said.
The third anniversary of Addie May’s death is on Wednesday, May 19. She would’ve turned 22 years old in September.
