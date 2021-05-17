Jones College softball claims Region 23 championship

Jones College Sports Information
EUNICE, La. (WDAM) – Another day.
Another top 10 opponent.
Another late-inning rally.
Another Region 23 softball championship.
No. 2 Jones College scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning Sunday to break a tie and down Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 9-3 in the Region XXIII title game at Lady Bengal Field.
Kat Wallace’s single provided the seventh-inning spark and Lauren Lindsey’s three-run home run put the finishing touches on Jones’ fourth National Junior College Athletic Association regional title since 2016.
The Lady Bobcats (43-7) already had earned their seventh trip in nine seasons to the NJCAA World Series with a 7-5 victory over Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 10 innings Saturday in the regional semifinals.
Jones outlasted four other Top 20 programs over the four-day tournament, defeating No. 5 Itawamba Community College, No. 8 Co-Lin and No. 9 Gulf Coast on consecutive days. Jones wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, plating two runs in the top of the first on an RBI-single by Lindsey and a wild pitch that scored Kristian Edwards.
Breley Boykin and Sterling James kept MGCCC (33-14) without a run through five innings and Jones extended its lead to 3-0 when Tia’Rain Saunders’ RBI-single scored Meagan Wynne n the top of the sixth inning.
But back-to-back singles with one out set up Briana Shores three-run home run over the wall in left-center field to tie the game at 3-3 after six. After Wallace led off the seventh inning with a single, Tyesha Cole doubled her home with the go-ahead run.
Lindsey soon followed with her three-run blast, and Wynne and Saunders drove in runs to cap the rally.
James then worked around a two-out single to close out her 15th win of the year. She scattered three runs on four hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Boykin tossed 1 2/3 scoreless inning to start the game. Jones, which extended its winning streak to 21 games, pounded out 13 hits, with the top of the lineup going 7-for-12 with five RBIs and five runs scored.
Lindsey was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a triple shy of the cycle.
Next up for Jones is the NJCAA Division II World Series May 25-29 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.
