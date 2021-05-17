Hattiesburg residents voice concerns after sinkhole found in Ward 2 street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman says she was driving down McSwain Street in Ward 2 of Hattiesburg when she spotted a waist-deep sinkhole.
WDAM spoke to Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, who says the problem comes from years of neglecting the roads and sewer lines.
Community members say they are tired of feeling like they don’t matter.
“[There are] some areas in Hattiesburg where there are decent roads, but it’s some areas they are not,” said Ward 2 resident Randolph Beard. “But why they roads looking good and our roads look terrible?”
“They don’t care about us out here, man, it’s just too much going on,” said resident Willie Fairley.
City crews were out repairing the sinkhole Monday morning, though Delgado said there are more that need to be repaired.
