Hattiesburg Police Department noticing high numbers of auto thefts, burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is reporting 36 total stolen vehicles and more than 100 cases of auto burglary in Hattiesburg in the first four months of 2021.
According to reports, of the 36 vehicles that have been stolen in Hattiesburg, 95% of them had the keys inside of them.
HPD also reports that more than 90% of the vehicles that have been burglarized have been unlocked.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore urges Hattiesburg residents to take their belongings and keys inside with them and to lock their vehicles, as this will deter criminals.
“It takes just a couple of seconds for a criminal to walk by and pull on a door handle,” Moore said. “If that vehicle is unlocked, they are in your vehicle and within a matter of seconds. Whether it be a purse, a laptop, a camera, a cellphone, a wallet, anything like that can be gone within the blink of an eye.”
For more information on how you can prevent auto burglaries, you can call the HPD main line at 601-544-7900.
