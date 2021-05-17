Hattiesburg opens Duncan Lake Trail extension

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg officially opened the trail extension at Duncan Lake park Monday.
The 8-foot wide walking path now extends around the back of Duncan Lake to Alcorn Avenue in the East Jerusalem neighborhood.
The total project cost $354,900. Most of the funding comes from the one-cent hospitality tax. $120,000 of those dollars come from grant money from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
“We were really excited to be able to get a grant from the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to add to this project, which really made it possible along with the one-cent money that the citizens approved a few years ago,” said State Representative for House District 102, Missy McGee. “So it was great to see all those dollars coming together for something the citizens can so quickly utilize and enjoy and just really be a big part of the quality of life for our citizens.”
Mayor Toby Barker says he is excited Duncan Park is one of the 18 spaces benefitting from the sales tax money and federal grants.
“Parks play a huge role in the quality of life in Hattiesburg,” Barker said. “It’s something we look forward to, we have a lot of great green spaces. The question is not only how do we maintain, but then how do we also expand. How do we listen to residents and visitors and take advantage of opportunities that are there to grow our park system? This project is a testament to that.”
The trail features signs marking rare species of birds and trees that make up the area’s sandhill ecosystem. Duncan Lake is one of only six sandhill environments in the state of Mississippi. Sandhill environments house species that cannot be found in any other habitats.
“We bring our kids here to see the ducks and get near the water and have lunch and it’s just a good time, and I think it’s a hidden treasure for a lot of people in Hattiesburg who don’t know there’s a 17-acre lake right outside our downtown,” Barker said.
“I would encourage folks, especially if you’ve never been out here, bring the kids, come see the lake, you can fish, there’s tons of ducks out here, just walk along the nature path,” McGee added. “It’s just really a beautiful place for families to come out, especially if you’ve never seen it. You will definitely enjoy having something new right in our city.”
The trail is now open for public use. The city will repave Alcorn Avenue later this summer and plans to extend the Duncan Lake trail out to Hall Avenue in the future.
