Forrest County School District approves plan for 2021-2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County School District announced its plan to return to class early next school year.
The plan was approved by the school board on May 10.
Under the plan, students will return to school on July 26 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Virtual classes will not be an option for students pre-K through eighth grade, but there are some exceptions.
The district also mentioned an update to its safety guidelines.
The district says temperature checks will no longer be required unless determined by an administrator or nurse.
Classrooms will be arranged with as much social distancing as possible, and teachers and assistant teachers will help sanitize surfaces throughout the day and year.
As for masks, they will refer to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health leaders.
Bus notes for transportation changes will not be allowed unless an extreme emergency exists.
The plan is subject to change if pandemic levels were to return to a level considered a concern.
