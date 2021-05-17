First Alert: Scattered thunderstorms possible for Pine Belt early in week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ We’re started off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s.
(Monday) will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms (Monday) afternoon! Highs will top out into the low 80s (Monday) afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s (Monday) evening with lows in the mid 60s.
(Tuesday) will be mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Rain chances will go down by the middle of this week with only a stray chance of showers for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Skies will be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
This weekend will be warm as a heat bubble builds up over the southeast. That will raise our highs into the upper 80s and eventually into the low 90s for Sunday.
