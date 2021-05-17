Duncan Lake trail extension to be opened Monday

City of Hattiesburg Communications
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _An extended walking trail around Lake Duncan in Hattiesburg is about to make its official debut.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Monday to celebrate the completion of the extension.
The $345,900 project includes an 8-foot-wide concrete pathway connecting the trail to the sand hill area and out to Alcorn Avenue, where the entrance is framed by an archway.
The project was paid for by money from the special “Your Penny at Work” tax fund and a $120,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
