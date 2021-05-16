USM organization holds candlelight vigil for Robert Brent

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Vietnamese Student Organization at The University of Southern Mississippi, the organization Robert Brent was with when he tragically drowned at Dauphin Island a few weeks ago, held a candlelight vigil in his honor this evening on campus.
Friends of Brent came up and shared stories of the good times they have had with him while holding their lit candles.
After everyone had a chance to share their stories, a presentation of videos and pictures of Brent was shown to remember the good times they all shared with him.
“It’s great to see everyone’s support. Giving their love, good prayers and respect to Rob,” stated Nam Tran, a friend of Brent. “He was just a happy person and I think everyone has that part of Rob in them.”
Brent’s memorial service will be on May 21 for teachers and students looking to pay their respects. His homegoing service will be on May 22.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.