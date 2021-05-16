Saturday sends 4 Pine Belt schools to South State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday was a pleasant contrast to the COVID-ridden spring of 2020. A day full of baseball as several Pine Belt area clubs punched their respective tickets to the South State championships.
Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
- Oak Grove (6) Pearl (4)
- Game 2 is scheduled for Monday in Pearl.
- Sumrall (4) North Pike (3) – 10 innings
- Stone (7) Purvis (2)
- Sumrall battles Stone in the class 4A South State championship.
- Taylorsville (13) Mize (8)
- Tartars advance to the class 2A South State championship.
- Stringer (5) Richton (2)
- Red Devils advance to face Resurrection in the class 1A South State championship.
*West Jones swept its third-round series on Friday and will face Pascagoula in the class 5A South State championship.
Softball season in the books
Oak Grove’s terrific softball season came to a sobering halt on Saturday in the Class 6A State Title.
Hernando held the Lady Warriors to just two hits in a 4-0 victory to take the championship series 2-1.
Oak Grove finishes the 2021 campaign with a 23-7 record, region 5-6A championship and first state title appearance since 2013.
