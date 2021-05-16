Local business holds benefit for teenager who suffered unexpected stroke

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local business, Across The River, is held a benefit Sunday to raise money for the family of a 13-year-old boy named Max, who had an unexpected stroke at school earlier in the week.
Max’s mother, Allyson Dodge, stated that he was transported to Forrest General Hospital from the school then airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, where he is still receiving treatment.
Max also had seizures and swelling in the brain. The doctors are still trying to find the cause.
To help relieve some financial stress from the family, many residents came out to the business and raised money through auctions, donations and a potluck of food.
“We just want to say thank you to all of the staff here at Across The River and all the banditos and everyone for praying for Max,” stated Allyson.
“[Thank you] to the people from the school who were quick to get him the help that he needed and just pray for us and we appreciate everything,” stated Zach Dodge, Max’s stepfather.
The event will be going on for the rest of the evening at Across The River in Petal if you would like to stop by and make a donation.
