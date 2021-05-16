Local book store holds meet and greet with Miss Mississippi contestants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Author Shoppe in Hattiesburg held a meet and greet event Sunday with some local contestants of the Miss Mississippi contest.
Five contestants from around the Pine Belt area were at the event:
- Macy Mitchell, Miss Pine Belt
- Emmie Perkins, Miss Hattiesburg
- Alyssa Rogers, Miss Southern Oaks
- Caidyn Crowder, Miss Jones County
- Cambri Brewer, Pearl River Valley
Residents from around the Pine Belt came out to meet the contestants, take pictures with them and receive signed photos from them.
All of the girls were very excited to be back amongst the public and other contestants, as the 2020 competition was canceled.
“We have been defined by a pandemic for the last year and a half now so any human interaction we can get face-to-face is incredible,” stated Perkins. “I know that a lot of people are really excited to spread the joy of what Miss Mississippi truly brings to our communities and that’s really what we are here for.”
The Miss Mississippi contest will run from June 23 - June 26, 2021.
