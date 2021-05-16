Another day of calm weather in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday afternoon! Today’s high is 84 with a low of 60 tonight.
Monday’s high will be 80 with a low of 62. Our rain chances return on Monday with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
We are getting closer to summer, which means we are getting hotter outside, which can bring quick daytime heating storms for our area. Many of these storms will just bring us rain showers and a little thunder here and there. We will see this trend this week move into the area.
Tuesday holds to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with our high at 82 and a low of 65.
Wednesday through Friday, we will see daytime heating storms moving into the area with a 20 % chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.
Next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, our rain chances are 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
