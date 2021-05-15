USM named ‘potential’ host for NCAA baseball postseason

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi was among the 20 collegiate baseball programs announced Friday as potential hosts for the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s 2021 Division I Baseball Championship regional round.
The 64-team field will open play in four-team regionals scheduled for June 4-7.
The potential hosts were named earlier than usual this year because of the lead time necessary to prepare for health and safety protocols associated with COVID-19.
The potential first-round sites announced Friday included:
- Arizona (Tucson)
- Arkansas (Fayetteville)
- Charlotte (Gastonia*)
- East Carolina (Greenville)
- Florida (Gainesville)
- Gonzaga (Spokane)
- Louisiana Tech (Ruston)
- Mississippi State (Starkville)
- Notre Dame (South Bend)
- Ole Miss (Oxford)
- Oregon (Eugene)
- Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)
- South Carolina (Columbia)
- USM (Hattiesburg)
- Stanford (Stanford)
- Tennessee (Knoxville)
- Texas (Austin)
- Texas Tech (Lubbock)
- TCU (Fort Worth)
- Vanderbilt (Nashville)
- * Bid is for FUSE Ballpark in Gastonia, N.C.
USM, which has hosted NCAA regionals in 2003 and 2017, was one three Conference USA programs announced Friday, along with Louisiana Tech and Charlotte.
Three Division I baseball programs in Mississippi, including USM, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, were on the 20-site list.
The NCAA will trim the list of hosts to 16, and those will be announced at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 30.
Eight of those sites will host again in the second round, the Super Regionals, with those winners going on to the 2021 Men’s College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb. The World Series is scheduled for June 19-30.
Being designated a predetermined site will have no bearing on the teams selected to participate or for seeding in the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship.
The championship field will consist of 30 conference automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large qualifiers.
The bracket and pairings for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship will be released at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, on ESPN2.
All games of the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks, starting with regionals June 4-7 and followed by super regionals June 11-14.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.